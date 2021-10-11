Mary Margaret Kelley
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Margaret Kelley, age 76, died peacefully in her home in Big Stone Gap, VA on October 9, 2021. Mary was born July 26, 1945 to Robert Hurt Porter and Margaret Kyle Porter and grew up in West Helena, AR. She graduated from Central High School in Helena, AR in 1963 and from the University of Tennessee Memphis dental hygiene program in 1967. In Memphis, Mary met her husband, Dr. Gerald B. Kelley, to whom she was happily married for 53 years. Mary and Gerald (Doc/Herb) Kelley moved to Wise County in 1973 where they were pioneers in shifting the focus of dentistry from reactive care to preventative education. As the first dental hygienist in Wise County, many deep friendships blossomed out of her love of teaching her patients about preventative dental care and witnessing her love of Jesus Christ.www.timesnews.net
Comments / 0