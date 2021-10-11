Circle of Nations students learn of ‘Bear’s Braid,’ dance with author
Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday by reaffirming the importance of family, culture, respect and personal dignity. Author Joelle Bearstail, whose Hidasta name is Bullberry Woman (Maahishf wiash), shared the story of “Bear’s Braid.” Inspired by her family’s efforts to stop son Thomas from being bullied for his long hair, “Braid” is illustrated by Denise Tadlock.www.wahpetondailynews.com
