Gardeners of the Forest City create and sell old-fashioned apple butter
The Gardeners of the Forest City recently spent October 3 and 4 making apple butter at Huffman’s Flowers of the Field to sell at local St. James businesses. The sale of the apple butter is used to fund some of our activities and projects that we do throughout the year, including a $1,000 scholarship to a St. James School District student attending college and studying horticulture or related field, and the many flowers planted and maintained in beds and planters throughout St. James.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
