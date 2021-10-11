Gardeners of the Forest City create and sell old-fashioned apple butter

PAX, WV (WOAY) – Making apple butter at their home in Pax, West Virginia has been an ongoing tradition in the Williams family, and while the helping hands have dwindled a bit and they no longer go up to the family mountain to make it anymore, they still are trying to keep this tradition alive. And from gathering jars to several bushels of apples, peeling and slicing them, and firing up the kettle, a lot of work goes into the process.

