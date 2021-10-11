KINGSPORT - Larry Taylor Bradley, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born in Butler, TN, on January 24, 1941, to Norvin Dake “Nub” and Lena Mae Bradley. Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was honored to carry the title. He moved to Kingsport in 1964 where he began his career at Kingsport Press for 39 years. Larry was a lifelong Christian and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 57 years. He served his Savior with his musical talents for most of his life. Larry sang bass in many gospel quartets over the years, most notably The Declarations and, most recently, Almost Home. To him, there was no better way to honor the Lord than by lifting his voice in song. Larry was known as a simple, authentic man who loved God, loved his family, and loved his church.