David Gleason, 63, of North Abington Twp. and formerly of Moosic, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Geisinger CMC. Born in Scranton on Sept. 8, 1958, Dave was the son of Aileen Gleason of Moosic and the late Rev. Stanley “Pop Pop” Gleason. A 1976 graduate of Riverside High School, he remained involved with his fellow classmates. Upon graduation, he immediately began working in his family’s business, Gleason Kitchens Inc., and he would remain involved in the cabinetry business that he loved his entire life.

