CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Baked Mexican Chili Pasta Is An Easy Weeknight Comfort Food

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

As fall sets in and the weather gets cooler, comfort food cravings will soon be here. If pasta and chili are some of your go-to cold-weather foods, we have a recipe that you’re sure to love.

This recipe for Bush’s Baked Mexican Chili Pasta pretty much has everything you could want in a comforting weeknight meal. It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook, has a variety of flavors and it makes six servings, so you’ll likely have leftovers to make the next night’s dinner even easier.

The recipe calls for Bush’s Chili Magic, which just returned to store shelves in Classic Homestyle and Campfire Style as well as a new Hearty Heat variety. If you don’t have a can of Chili Magic, however, you can substitute a can of pinto chili beans and chili powder. The Chili Magic beans are vegetarian, so if you’re wanting to make the entire dish meatless, simply leave out the ground beef or replace it with a plant-based option.

The only actual cooking you’ll need to do is browning the ground beef and boiling the macaroni. Other than that, you simply mix everything together and bake it. Take a look at the full recipe below:

Bush’s Baked Mexican Chili Pasta

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 15.5-ounce cans Bush’s Chili Magic Chili Starter (If you don’t have Chili Magic, use pinto beans and add 1 tbsp of chili powder)

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

½ pound elbow macaroni

1 4.5-ounce can chopped green chilies

4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef with the onion over medium heat; drain if necessary.
  4. Add the Chili Magic and diced tomatoes; cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to the package directions; drain.
  6. In a large bowl, combine the chili, macaroni, green chilies and 3 cups cheese; mix well and spoon into the baking dish.
  7. Top with the remaining 1 cup cheese, then bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until heated through and the cheese melted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hS2LN_0cO2VgiH00
Bush's

While the recipe is obviously pretty easy to whip together, if you don’t even have time for that when you get home from work, take a look at these Crock-Pot recipes for fall or these 10 “dump dinners” that you can prep before you even leave the house in the morning.

You may also want to check out this recipe for skinny Crock-Pot chicken chili, which calls for chicken, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, taco seasoning and other chili ingredients,like beans, onion and green chili peppers.

What is your favorite cold-weather comfort food?

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Father, 43, who dines on red meat for EVERY meal, never eats veg and nearly died after food became stuck in his bowel is warned he's headed for an early grave if he doesn't vary his diet

A father who ate red meat for every meal has been forced to change his eating habits after being warned that his diet could send him to an early grave. Kevin, 43, from Somerset, developed problems with food at the age of three and hadn't touched a vegetable since he was a child - indulging in pulled pork, ribs and bacon sandwiches seven days a week.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bloomfield Democrat

Loaded baked potatoes, casserole style

When I order a baked potato at a restaurant and the server asks if I want it loaded, my answer is always “yes!”. There’s something about the combination of a fluffy potato, tangy sour cream, salty bacon, Cheddar cheese, and chives that goes so well with a juicy steak. Instead...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Mexican Food#Green Food#Food Drink#Chili Magic#Classic Homestyle#Chili Powder
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Mashed

Hearty Beef Stew Recipe

When colder weather hits, it's not uncommon to turn to comforting dishes with fall flavors. Recipes featuring apples, pumpkin, caramel, and butternut squash are certainly top of mind. And of course, colder weather means more soups are on the menu for lunch or dinnertime too. Another cold-weather classic? A delicious, hearty beef stew.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Cheese Burger Salad

Looking for a dinner idea? This easy to make cheeseburger salad is fun and delicious. Finished off with my special sauce dressing everyone will love this!. 1) Brown the and drain the hamburger if necessary, set aside. 2) Cut the hamburger buns into bit size pieces, toss with olive oil,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Dessert Is Made Up Of This Unusual Combination

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.
CELEBRITIES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Soup season is my favorite season. You can’t be a one pot meal!. If you are a fan of the traditional stuffed bell peppers, you are going to LOVE this soup. It has all of the same flavors, but is super easy to make! Instead of stuffing individual bell peppers, you put all of the ingredients in one pot and make a comforting soup!
RECIPES
KWQC

Easy Instapot recipe: Honey Garlic Chicken Tacos

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss RD, LDN with Hy-Vee discusses the reasons why adding a pressure cooker to your kitchen appliances can help make mealtimes easier. In the earlier interview and demonstration, we learned five ways this handy gadget will save time in the kitchen plus we watched Struss load the cooker. In this segment, we see the big recipe reveal. The chicken dish is an example of a delicious recipe perfect for the whole family to bring National Family Meals Month to a close.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas are one of our all-time favorite dinners. We love trying new enchilada recipes. Our Black Bean & Quinoa Enchilada Bake is a family favorite, but sometimes it’s nice to just make the classic. These Chicken Enchiladas are definitely a classic. They are one of the BEST dinner recipes out...
RECIPES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Recipes: Individual Chicken Pot Pies, Brownie Cookies

Note: For an easy dinner later in the week, prepare pot pies as directed. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes after baking. Cover loosely and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When ready to serve, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pot pies on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until a table knife inserted in the center feels hot when touched with a finger, about 20 to 30 minutes. From "Betty Crocker Best 100."
RECIPES
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today in the Kitchen, Biskie and Josh make Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches. They are fun and easy to make. All you need is. Two boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each) 1/8 teaspoon salt. 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Two tablespoons olive oil. 2 Italian rolls, split. 2 slices...
RECIPES
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy