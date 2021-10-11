CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal Departments Have a New Scoring Tool to Assess Law Firms' DEI Efforts

By Jessica Mach
 3 days ago

The Minority Corporate Counsel Association introduced Monday a new tool to help companies assess the diversity efforts of their outside law firms and help those firms improve their performance. Dubbed the “diversity scorecard,” the ranking assesses how a law firm is performing in four categories: demographics; recruitment; retention and attrition;...

The ‘Case’ for Law Firm IT Administrative Tracking

Technology is not the core business of law firms, but its role in empowering and enhancing law firm operations is increasing at a significant rate. More specifically, an oft-cited Gartner study of legal technology spend from Q1 2021 forecasted a threefold increase by 2025, with corporate law department tech spending exploding from three to twelve percent in the same epoch.
The Peloton Obsession: Fad or Wellness Tool For Law Firms?

Remember the Thighmaster? How about Jazzercise? Workout DVDs? There has been no shortage of exercise fads in recent decades. It would be easy—but inaccurate—to put Big Law’s interest in Peloton in the fad category. Several firms have instituted Peloton groups, and one even purchased the equipment for its people. The Peloton name has been dropped in countless conversations between Law.com reporters and law firm leaders and personnel in the past 18 months, particularly when the topic of conversation was wellness and work-from-home survival tactics.
New State Privacy Laws to Put Company Legal Teams to Test

In 2023, new consumer data-privacy regulations will go into effect in California, Virginia and Colorado. Many businesses are trying to adapt to the new legal landscape, even if they aren’t technically subject to the laws. Demand for attorneys who specialize in privacy matters has increased as businesses navigate the new...
Lawyers Run Into Legal, Ethical Risks Using—and Not Using—AI Technology

Artificial intelligence in the practice of law can expose a law firm to additional ethical and legal malpractice risks, noted a panel during the American Bar Association’s AI and Robotics 2021 virtual conference. But as the legal profession evolves, panelists said attorneys don’t have to ignore AI to avoid these risks.
A Refresher on Core Components of Discovery and Information Governance

At the start of the pandemic, law firms underwent a rapid and significant change by transitioning to a fully remote work environment. Change like this can cause us to lose sight of the fundamentals that have made us successful. As law firms begin planning for partial or full office returns, now is a good time to get back to the basics. For e-data attorneys, a refresher on the core components of discovery and information governance practice might be a good place to start. In this series of articles, we’ll revisit some of the principles that undergird our practice. Some will be lofty, such as Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 1’s admonition to “secure the just, speedy, and inexpensive determination of every action and proceeding.” Others will be practical, reminding us, for example, that information still needs to be relevant to be discoverable, no matter how complex the process or technology we use to surface it. We aim in this effort to remind ourselves that what we e-data lawyers do still depends on why we do it.
WCBD Count on 2

Sullivan’s Island votes to hire law firm, conduct legal review of Maritime Forest settlement

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island is seeking another legal opinion on the town’s Maritime Forest settlement that would allow more cutting operations of the forest. The settlement was part of a more than decade-long legal battle. Town leaders are looking for a second opinion of the settlement approved by the […]
Benzinga

New Cannabis And Psychedelics Law Firm Launched By David Feldman

David Feldman, a prominent New York-based corporate and securities attorney, has formed a new law firm, Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC. Feldman, who has focused on cannabis and psychedelics since 2013, will direct the new firm’s efforts toward business and transactional matters in the industry. As CEO and co-founder of Skip Intro Advisors – a cannabis and psychedelics-focused consulting firm – Feldman believes the combination of legal and advisory services will offer a “one-stop-shop” for entrepreneurs, investment banks and investors in the space.
ABA Journal

Weekly Briefs: BigLaw firm promotes 151 to partner; legal industry adds 4,300 jobs; big gifts to law schools

The legal services industry gained 4,300 jobs in September, following a gain of 4,000 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted and revised numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The legal industry had 1,145,600 jobs in September, a gain of 31,500 jobs since the same month last year. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics news release)
NBCMontana

Legal firm sues Montana over law banning vaccine mandates

HELENA, Mont. — A Montana law firm is suing the state over a rule that bans businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. This is the second lawsuit challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Netzer Law Office...
evalleytimes.com

Legal Engineering of Pandora Papers | Baker & McKenzie, a powerful American law firm, was featured in the mega-leak

Nietzsche has the doctrine of eternal return or Borges in the period of time. History will always bring us back to the same place. For facts or characters that are repeated. Christine Lagarde, former Managing Director of the IMF And current chairman of the European Central Bank (ECB) Between 1981 and 2005 he worked at Baker & McKenzie, The world’s largest law firm featured in 7,500 Pandora Papers documents. The study, which is attended by 46 countries and 4,700 lawyers, serves billionaires and large corporations Avoid or avoid taxes through legal and financial engineering according to the customer. Tell in detail The International Federation of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has recently released a paper leak On a large scale.
Law.com

Intermediate Appellate Panel Tosses Law Firm's Bid for New Trial in Legal Malpractice Case

Georgia Court of Appeals dismisses attorney's law malpractice suit after allegedly evasive client changes counsel. Appellee attorneys accused of violating Rule 4.2 of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct regarding communication with a person represented by counsel. Appellate court clarifies under Rule 4.2 communications concerning matters outside the representation are...
Law.com

Linda Goldstein Accepts 2021 New York Legal Award for Attorney of the Year

Linda Goldstein, a partner at Dechert, is this year’s recipient of the New York Law Journal’s Attorney of the Year award. She accepted the award at the 2021 New York Legal Awards, which were held at the New York Marriott Marquis on Wednesday, October 13th. Linda and her team exhibited...
Law.com

Is Now the Time for Law Firms to Rethink the Makeup of Trial Teams?

Some law firms and clients have experimented more with adding appellate lawyers to trials after COVID-19 forced a lull in litigation. Royston Rayzor attorney Brian Miller, who chairs the American Bar Association’s Council of Appellate Lawyers, said while adding appellate attorneys to trial teams is not new, the pandemic may have accelerated the trend. With fewer trials and courts prioritizing criminal cases, Miller said, many turned to pretrial appellate remedies and dispositive motions to resolve civil cases.
LAW

