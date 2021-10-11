Many People Saw a Smoke Ring Above Poughkeepsie, New York and Immediately Thought UFO
A mysterious circle appeared in the sky over the Hudson River recently. Some thought it was birds, others unidentified areal phenomenon, but they were wrong. Images were plastered all over Facebook, showing the strange anomaly floating ominously over northern Dutchess County near Poughkeepsie, New York. The black circle reportedly hung in the air for quite a while, making many who saw it uneasy.929nin.com
