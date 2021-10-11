Need help with citizenship interview ?
I recommend hiring an immigration lawyer, and the lawyer attend the N-400 interview. “This article provides general information only. It is based on laws, regulations, and policies that are subject to change. Do not consider it as legal advice for any individual case or situation. Each case is different and case examples do not constitute a prediction or guarantee of success or failure in any other case. The sharing or receipt of this information does not create an attorney-client relationship.”avvo.com
Comments / 0