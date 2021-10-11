CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Need help with citizenship interview ?

Baltimore, MD
 3 days ago

I recommend hiring an immigration lawyer, and the lawyer attend the N-400 interview. “This article provides general information only. It is based on laws, regulations, and policies that are subject to change. Do not consider it as legal advice for any individual case or situation. Each case is different and case examples do not constitute a prediction or guarantee of success or failure in any other case. The sharing or receipt of this information does not create an attorney-client relationship.”

MAGA Republicans may end up regretting their fidelity to Trump

Republican politicians and candidates rely on right-wing media and their own shameless lying to keep their base at a fever pitch — angry, resentful and woefully misinformed. And while the rest of Americans might bemoan the descent of tens of millions of Americans into a cult built on conspiracy theories, it does not mean such an approach is designed for success. Indeed, tying a party to an unpredictable and vengeful leader comes with a high price.
WashingtonExaminer

Kamala’s sinking ship

Vice President Kamala Harris has been sinking in the polls since her disastrous trip to Latin American countries this summer. Her latest communications gambit will only send those numbers sinking further.
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
Daily Montanan

Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website

On Tuesday, a reporter with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch alerted the state that Social Security numbers of school teachers and administrators were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by Missouri’s department of education. The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected […] The post Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website appeared first on Daily Montanan.
