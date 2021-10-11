CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraftsman Collision has introduced a new health and safety policy to further protect employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which the company operates. The vaccination policy requires all employees of the Craftsman Group, which includes Craftsman Collision, Distinctive Auto Works, MB Autoworks, Craftsman Auto Glass, Wedge Clamp Systems and Craftsman Ventures, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees are to report their vaccination status before Nov. 30, 2021. In addition, the MSO collision center is making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 1

Related
University of Rochester

COVID-19 vaccination policies for contractors, suppliers, and consultants

COVID-19 vaccination policies for contractors, suppliers, and consultants. Beginning November 15, the University will require that all personnel employed by or affiliated with contractors, suppliers, and consultants, and who perform work indoors on the University’s campuses and properties be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing the week before and each week during their time on campus. A separate requirement specifically for Medical Center and affiliate facilities has already been put in place and became effective September 27. This requirement has since been updated to also allow for weekly testing unless vaccination is required by applicable regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkar.org

Jackson County introduces resolution to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

A Jackson County commissioner is introducing a resolution to stop enforcing any COVID-19 masking and vaccine mandates. According to the proposed resolution, Jackson County would no longer support COVID-19 orders imposed unilaterally by state and local agencies. County Commissioner Tony Bair introduced the resolution on Tuesday. He said he’s attempting...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
FOX40

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
staradvertiser.com

University of Hawaii announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

The University of Hawaii today announced that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees will go into effect on Jan. 3. Under the new policy, all UH employees — including those that are teleworking — will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or receive an approved medical or religious exemption.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#Vaccination Policy#Covid#The Craftsman Group#Distinctive Auto Works#Craftsman Auto Glass#Wedge Clamp Systems#Craftsman Ventures#Mso#Health Canada
stjosephpost.com

USDA introduces new insurance policy for farmers who sell locally

The Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy, announced Wednesday, simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. USDA’s Risk Management Agency created the new policy based on...
AGRICULTURE
wiartonecho.com

HDH makes COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff and physicians

On Sept. 28, Hanover and District Hospital received full endorsement from the Board of Governors to implement measures to ensure that 100 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Effective...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsbug.info

In policy shift, Alaska Air requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees

SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group told its 22,000 employees Thursday evening they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with some exceptions — a shift from the policy laid out last month that only encouraged and rewarded vaccinated employees. New York-based JetBlue also said it is implementing a similar...
SEATTLE, WA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County Terminates 14 Employees Due to COVID Vaccine Policy

At the end of Friday, October 1, 2021, 14 Leon County employees were terminated from their positions due to non-compliance with Leon County’s vaccine mandate. In a letter sent to all county employees on Saturday, October 2, Leon County Administrator Vince Long thanked those 700 employees who did become fully vaccinated and the 30 who submitted an accommodation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

FDA Panel Approves Experimental Use Authorization Application For Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots In 3 Populations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for certain groups of Americans. The agency’s advisory committee considered extensive data on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine for experimental use authorization. That authorization has already been granted for limited recipient groups to the Pfizer vaccine last month. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Interestingly, Moderna’s application for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, the FDA Says to Get a Booster Right Away

Over the past few months, health officials and experts have battled over whether or not to provide booster shots, as all three vaccines still appeared to protect most people against severe COVID. In late September, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nevertheless decided to go ahead and authorize Pfizer boosters for select groups of people. Now, an advisory committee for the FDA has endorsed booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as well. But for the recipients of one of these vaccines, there might be more urgency when it comes to getting another dose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

COVID vaccine mandates: The key question challenging United Airlines’ policy

United Airlines (UAL) began firing some unvaccinated U.S.-based workers on Tuesday. However, the airline agreed to postpone plans to put another group of unvaccinated workers on mostly unpaid leave after they'd applied for medical or religious exemptions to its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Six of those exempted workers are challenging...
HOMELESS
wccbcharlotte.com

The Fillmore Charlotte Implements New COVID-Related Safety Policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an effort to keep the community safe, The Fillmore Charlotte will be requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending an event at the venue beginning October 4th. Venue officials say attendees must show a printed copy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJON

Central Minnesota Arts Organizations Implement New COVID Policies

ST. CLOUD -- Three central Minnesota arts organizations are implementing some new mitigation strategies. The Paramount Center for the Arts, the Fine Arts Series at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be requiring all spectators 12-years-old and older to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the event or proof of vaccination.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy