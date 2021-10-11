Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy

Over the past few months, health officials and experts have battled over whether or not to provide booster shots, as all three vaccines still appeared to protect most people against severe COVID. In late September, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nevertheless decided to go ahead and authorize Pfizer boosters for select groups of people. Now, an advisory committee for the FDA has endorsed booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as well. But for the recipients of one of these vaccines, there might be more urgency when it comes to getting another dose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO