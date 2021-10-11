Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy
Craftsman Collision has introduced a new health and safety policy to further protect employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which the company operates. The vaccination policy requires all employees of the Craftsman Group, which includes Craftsman Collision, Distinctive Auto Works, MB Autoworks, Craftsman Auto Glass, Wedge Clamp Systems and Craftsman Ventures, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees are to report their vaccination status before Nov. 30, 2021. In addition, the MSO collision center is making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.www.bodyshopbusiness.com
