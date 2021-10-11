CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Sooners named player of the week for their performance vs. the Texas Longhorns

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners got a total team effort erasing a 21 point first-half deficit to beat the Texas Longhorns in the 117th matchup between the two rivals.

In particular, Caleb Williams was a catalyst, engineering Oklahoma’s offensive explosion as he and the Sooners outscored the Longhorns 38-13 after he replaced Spencer Rattler in the lineup.

For his efforts, Williams was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Kennedy Brooks joins Williams as the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week, and Gabe Brkic was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

All three players were instrumental in the Oklahoma Sooners’ incredible comeback win over the Texas Longhorns.

Caleb Williams came in for Spencer Rattler and completed 16 of 25 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also ran four times for 88 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run on 4th and 1 that helped keep the Oklahoma Sooners in the game.

Kennedy Brooks was incredible. He carried the ball 25 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 8.7 yards per attempt and 7.08 yards after contact per attempt. Brooks forced eight missed tackles and scored the touchdown to give the Sooners their first lead of the game at 48-41 and the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left in the game.

Gabe Brkic was a perfect four for four on the day on field goal attempts and five for five on extra points, totaling 17 points. Brkic is now 15 of 17 on the season and continues to establish himself as one of the best kickers in college football.

Together with Marvin Mims, these three had a huge hand in the Oklahoma Sooners come from behind win over the Texas Longhorns. Hopefully, these performances serve as building blocks for the rest of the Oklahoma Sooners season.

