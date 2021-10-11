CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Small plane crashes in California neighborhood engulfing home in flames

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqOP3_0cO2Nef900
KGTV

(SAN DIEGO) — A small twin engine plane crashed in Santee, California, near San Diego, fully engulfing at least one home in flames, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said.

There are at least two burn victims who are believed to be from the home, Garlow said.

The plane also hit a UPS box truck and knocked out a hydrant, Garlow said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters reported significant progress in corralling a wildfire in Southern California coastal mountains on Friday. The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara grew only slightly since Thursday morning to 26.4 square miles (68 square kilometers) and containment of the blaze jumped to 41%, up from 5% 24 hours earlier.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

FRESNO, Calif. — (AP) — A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy