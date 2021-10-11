Memphis remains at No. 7 in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 rankings

It's game week! West Virginia is now 2-2 on the season, losing in a tight one to No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday night. With each game, ESPN's Football Power Index updates West Virginia's odds for their remaining games. Now, it's time to get the latest numbers. Right now, the model projects WVU to go 6.5-5.5, which is up compared to a week ago (6.0-6.0) and better than what it was before the season (5.5-6.5).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO