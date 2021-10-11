CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis remains at No. 7 in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 rankings

By Christian Fowler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter jumping from unranked to No. 7 overall in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 rankings, Memphis remained at the same spot in Jeff Borzello's updated rankings. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and his star-studded staff already had plenty of talent with DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley, Lester Quinones and Earl Timberlake among others, but the additions of Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates really tipped the scales for the Tigers.

