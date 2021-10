When it comes to soccer simulators, it’s not hard to tell that Fifa has been the top dog for a very long time. Last year, Fifa 21 overcame Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to take the top spot in UK Boxing Day Sales, and despite a lacklustre last-gen release, Fifa 22 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S seemed to be just the improvement and innovation that fans of the franchise had been hoping for. Now that Fifa 22’s launch weekend has come and gone, it seems that a trend first set with Fifa 20 is set to continue: the decline of physical sales in favor of online downloads.

