LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Thursday that La Niña has returned. It’s expected to stick around in some capacity through the winter and relax toward spring. The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by near-to-below average equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) across most of the Pacific Ocean. It is one of the main drivers of weather in the United States and around the world, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring.

LAWTON, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO