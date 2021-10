The Massachusetts football team is seeking its first win in over two calendar years this Saturday against a similarly struggling Connecticut team at home. UMass (0-5) has been outscored 98-10 over its last two games and owns one of the worst scoring margins in the country. Out of 130 teams on both offense and defense, the Minutemen rank No.110 or worse on points per game, yards per game/play and third-down conversions. Not only are they unable to score points or gain yardage, but they also haven’t stopped anybody else.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO