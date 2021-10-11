CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mesoscale Discussion on threat of severe storms this Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area

By Paul Dailey
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesoscale Discussion 1832 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1237 PM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 Areas affected...portions of north-central IL...eastern WI and northwestern MI Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 111737Z - 111930Z Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent SUMMARY...Ongoing convection ahead of the upper low may pose a risk for damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado through much of the afternoon. However, cloud cover and stratiform rain cast considerable uncertainty on the convective evolution. DISCUSSION...As of 12:15 CDT, a well-defined upper low was located near the Mississippi river along the border of MO and IL. To the east, remnant convection and precipitation were ongoing across much of central and northern IL. Despite dense cloud cover, low-level warm advection ahead of the upper low has warmed surface temperatures into the low to mid 70s as far north as the IL WI border. With low-level moisture in place (mid 60s F surface dewpoints) SPC mesoanalysis shows weak buoyancy (MLCAPE of 500-1000 J/kg) has developed. Continued low-level advection and the arrival of strong dynamic lift ahead of a jet streak around the base of the upper low may support some additional destabilization, though the magnitude remains uncertain. The strong ascent timed with the arrival of the upper jet will also support very strong shear profiles across much of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Regional model sounding and VWPs showing 0-6 km shear of 50-60 kts with backed low-level flow also supporting large low-level hodographs. Thus, supercells would be the expected storm mode with a risk for damaging winds, hail, and perhaps a tornado or two. Convective evolution of the ongoing cluster of storms across north-central IL remains highly uncertain given the lack of stronger buoyancy and continued development of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the best kinematic environment northeast of the upper low. While several weakly rotating embedded elements have been observed over the last hour in central IL, the lack of greater buoyancy may result in poor storm organization this afternoon. Strong low-level shear (0-1 srh 200-300 m2/s2) and forcing will more than likely support some severe risk, through the evolution maybe very gradual and limited spatially. Farther downstream across portions of northern lower MI, greater clearing will likely support better buoyancy through much of the afternoon. Somewhat removed from the better dynamics of the upper low, a few strong/severe storms, including a supercell, may develop with a risk mainly for damaging winds. Despite the better buoyancy, the stronger flow aloft and better shear are forecast to arrive later in the diurnal cycle poorly timed with destabilization. As such, confidence also remains low on severe weather potential. Trends are being monitored for a possible weather watch though overall uncertainty remains very high.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Late Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a potent fall cold front toward the region and this will touch off strong to severe storms, and unleash the chilliest air of the young fall season for the weekend. The threat for a few severe storms will show up across far...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe evening storms possible!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was very warm and humid ahead of a cold front, which will be moving into the region Friday and bring not only active weather, but BIG changes as we dive into the weekend!. Friday has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day due to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WKBW-TV

Severe storms possible this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers are likely this morning, with severe storms arriving this afternoon. Best chance for severe weather will be 3 to 9pm. Main threat will be damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Best chance for a tornado will be across the Southern Tier. The rain continues through the weekend with heavier showers Saturday morning. It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
westkentuckystar.com

Chance of severe storms this afternoon

The National Weather Service in Paducah says a few severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and early evening. The most prominent storm activity will be mainly over far southeast Missouri, and in locations along and south of the Ohio River. Damaging wind gusts and small hail will be the...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Severe Threat Friday Afternoon; Fall-Like Weekend

FRIDAY: Scattered showers moved through overnight and into this morning, but the stronger storm chances will ramp up later today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" and a "2" on the Threat Index for Friday afternoon and early evening. The leading edge of the cold front isn't expected to reach the Tri-State until 3PM - 5PM Friday afternoon. As the cold front interacts with our warm and muggy air, it will produce a defined line of showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. The line of storms is capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The possibility of hail and tornadoes are low, but not zero.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Severe Weather#Great Lakes#Extreme Weather#Eastern Wi#Mlcape#Il
yourerie

Storms possible late afternoon/evening

Erie, Pa. — October continues to act very different from what is considered normal. It has been significantly warmer than normal. We are watching the potential for strong to severe storms by late afternoon and through the evening. A complex storm will swing a cold front across our area overnight...
ERIE, PA
WKTV

Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

Although summer is over and fall is here, temperatures have still been 10-15 degrees above the average high and low of 60/40. Because of the higher temperatures, severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday due to a strong cold front moving through. Saturday has been named a StormTracker 2 Alert Day because of the possibility of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyweathercenter.com

Severe Storms Threat Starts A Chilly Weekend

Good Friday, folks. It’s an active weather day taking shape across the Commonwealth as a powerful fall cold front sweeps across the state. This will touch off lines of strong to severe storms and usher in the coldest air of the young fall season. The Storm Prediction Center continues to...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

A fall-like weekend begins Friday with lake effect rain Saturday

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Temperatures will be closer to normal this weekend, with some chances for rain. Expect more sun than clouds for your Friday, but there could be isolated sprinkles in the Copper Country during the daytime hours. Light rain showers are possible east of Rapid River this evening.
RAPID RIVER, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Friday, Sunny Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight break from the rain this evening and tonight. With the front stalled just to our southeast, showers will redevelop in the afternoon Friday. Finally the front clears our area and we dry out for the weekend. TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 53. FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 63. SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 59. SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Weekend Of Fall-Like Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be the last warm day of the week with highs nearing 80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will get some light scattered showers. The bulk of the rain arrives late tonight and through the morning Saturday. We may get a few rumbles of thunder, but it doesn’t look like any football games will get pushed to Saturday morning because of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

WEATHER: Severe storms, damaging winds on tap for Friday afternoon

It’s shaping up to be a rough start to the weekend. The Pittsburgh region will get hit with severe thunderstorms and damaging winds Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. An approaching cold front will accompany scattered showers and possibly large hail. The storms could also spawn...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy