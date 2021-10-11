CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Fouts is Running for Alabama Homecoming Queen

By Katie Windham
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — She's the most popular student athlete on Cameo, and now she has the chance to be voted by her peers as the most popular female at the University of Alabama.

On Monday, star Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts announced her candidacy for homecoming queen at the University of Alabama on social media to her nearly 150,000 combined followers.

She will be representing the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. This is a group that acts as a voice for student athletes at Alabama and promotes leadership and service opportunities for them. Each year, SAAC nominates a candidate for homecoming queen. In 2019, it was Chloe Maize from Alabama soccer and Virginia Dodenhoff from rowing in 2018.

In order to be run, each candidate had to submit a $75 entry fee.

Campaigning for homecoming elections officially began at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Voting will take place next Tueday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Students will vote online on their myBama accounts.

The five finalists for queen will be announced on Oct. 20, and an if-necessary runoff vote would take place on Oct. 21.

The winner of homecoming queen will be announced during Friday night's pep rally on the steps of Gorgas Library, and then the winner along with the entire court is honored at halftime of the homecoming game.

This year's homecoming game is against Tennessee on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. In addition to homecoming festivities, the Alabama softball team will also be receiving their SEC championship rings in between the first and second quarters per coach Patrick Murphy.

Montana Fouts
