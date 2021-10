UNIVISION Spanish AC KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5)/LOS ANGELES has a new morning show with the debut this morning of “LEVÁNTATE CON YSAAC ALVAREZ.” ALVAREZ is moving up from afternoons at the station, with FERNANDA KELLY as his co-host. ALVAREZ replaces the long-running "EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA," hosted by OMAR VELASCO and ARGELIA ATILANO, who announced their departure last month.