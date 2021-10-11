Essential Gas Fireplace Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Home Safe

There are a number of reasons why you might want to move to a smaller home: Maybe your children are grown and you no longer need as much space as you once did. Perhaps you're looking for something lower-maintenance, with fewer bedrooms and bathrooms to clean. For some, retirement prompts the desire to downsize—now that you're living on a fixed income, maybe you'd like to spend less on housing expenses so you can save for vacations and hobbies. Or perhaps you've decided to pass down a family home to the next generation, opting to relocate to a smaller, more manageable property nearby. Whatever your reason for choosing to downsize, this process can be one that's both exciting and nerve-wracking. While leaving your home can be sad, a fresh start always feels good.

