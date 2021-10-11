NutriBullet is having a massive sale on its bestselling blenders and more

Ready to get handy in the kitchen? Ditch your bulky old blender for one of these simple and easy-to-use hand blenders from KitchenAid. Hand blenders are much more compact than traditional blenders, take up less space, and have fewer components that can break or go missing. They also offer better control when making things like pesto, salsa, or creamy soups. Become a kitchen pro when you snag these KitchenAid blender deals going on today at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Corded Hand Blender for just $50, or the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender for just $80. Also known as an immersion blender, you can find more to compare when you check out these immersion blender deals going on today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO