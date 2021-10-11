NutriBullet is having a massive sale on its bestselling blenders and more
NutriBullet, maker of one of the most popular personal blenders around, is having a rare sitewide sale to help you start the fall and winter cooking seasons off right. From today until Oct. 17, you'll get 15% off any item sitewide when you use the code PUMPKIN at checkout. That means all blenders, from the original NutriBullet to the larger NutriBullet Blender and the NutriBullet Immersion Blender are all available on sale during this promotion.www.cnn.com
Comments / 0