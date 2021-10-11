CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Josh Turner’s Faith and Country Roots Shine on ‘King Size Manger’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last three years, country star Josh Turner has released two passion projects near and dear to him. In 2018, he issued his long-awaited gospel album I Serve A Savior, followed by 2020’s classic country covers record, Country State Of Mind. Both produced by Kenny Greenberg, Turner has tapped on the GRAMMY-winning producer once again to dream up his highly anticipated Christmas album, King Size Manger.

www.soundslikenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboysindians.com

Fashion Fusion: Latina Country Singer Leah Turner’s Style

We love country singer-songwriter Leah Turner not just for her country-Mex brand of music but also for her sense of style. We can’t get enough of singer-songwriter Leah Turner. Country cowgirl/vaquera with plenty of fringe with some sassy shakes of Tabasco, she’s gorgeous and talented and swimming in style, from the boots on her feet to the feather in her hat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Ashland Craft on Travis Tritt's 'It's a Great Day to Be Alive'

Ashland Craft's debut album Travelin' Kind blends country storytelling and tradition with the singer-songwriter's rock roots in a way that's reminiscent of the mission statement in Travis Tritt's "Put Some Drive in Your Country." Naturally, Craft cites Tritt as a favorite when asked for a song that helped shape her sound, though she picked a musical ray of sunshine from his back catalog over the '90s equivalent of Conway Twitty's "Boogie Grass Band," Linda Hargrove's "Blue Jean Country Queen" and other classics that champion blurring genre lines.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Watch Randy Travis Make Jon Pardi Cry Tears of Country-Music Joy

CMT is about to honor country great Randy Travis as its latest “Artist of a Lifetime,” presenting Travis the title at tomorrow night’s (October 13) CMT Artist of the Year special. But in the lead-up to the event, he had an honor of his own in store for Jon Pardi.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Person
Tom Douglas
Person
Travis Hill
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Josh Turner
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Joshua Ray Walker on Guy Clark's 'Stuff That Works'

East Dallas-native Joshua Ray Walker is a master of crafting striking portraits of folks dealing with grief ("Flash Paper"), addiction ("Gas Station Roses"), homelessness ("Dallas Lights") and more. Whether Walker is writing about boat show models or the mysterious D.B. Cooper, his lyrics showcase a keen insight that makes you feel as if you've just spent a couple hours on a barstool next to one of his world-weary characters.
MUSIC
ksal.com

Josh Turner Stiefel Show Postponed

A concert scheduled for Friday night at the Stiefel Theater in Salina has been postponed. According to the venue, due to unforeseen circumstances the Josh Turner show which was scheduled for Friday, October 8th, will be moved to March 25th, 2022 at 8pm. All tickets will automatically transfer to the...
SALINA, KS
mainstreet-nashville.com

7 country artists shine at the Schermerhorn

The artists who represented well modern country over the past 12 months were honored Wednesday night at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as part of CMT’s 2021 Artists of the Year. After highlighting front-line workers amid COVID-19 in 2020, the spotlight returned to the artists in a big way. Breakout Artist...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Christmas#Classic Country#Country State Of Mind#Mca Nashville
cowboysindians.com

Music Premiere: Leah Turner’s “Vaquera And The Cowboy”

Romantics with rhythm will love Leah Turner’s smoldering new ride-off-into-the-sunset song. We’re pleased to be premiering “Vaquera and the Cowboy,” Leah Turner’s second release in 2021 and one of the songs on her new EP, Lost in Translation, which comes out this month. The song’s a rhythmic, melodic love story that takes as its inspiration her parents: her mom, a first-generation Mexican American and jewelry artist; her dad, a true cowboy and rodeo champion.
MUSIC
belmont.edu

Alumnus, Multi-Platinum Artist Josh Turner to Host Nationally Broadcast ‘Christmas at Belmont’

Belmont University alumnus and multi-platinum recording artist Josh Turner released his first Christmas record, King Size Manger, today as his alma mater announces he will host and be the featured guest artist for the 2021 “Christmas at Belmont” performance, which will be filmed for national broadcast. Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), “Christmas at Belmont” will be taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University’s campus. The invitation-only concert performance features nearly 650 student musicians and School of Music faculty and will be broadcast nationally for the 19th consecutive year on PBS. “Christmas at Belmont” is underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Country Duo Kat & Alex on Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne

Husband and wife country duo Kat & Alex (Kat Luna and Alex Garrido) stepped into the spotlight in 2020 as contestants on American Idol, when they performed "Shallow" during a joint audition and wowed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Since then, the Latin country duo has captivated listeners with both their original tunes, such as "How Many Times," which was released in both English and Spanish, "You and the Radio," "Heartbreak Tour" and "Most Nights," and bilingual covers of country classics. (Check out their stunning cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon.")
CELEBRITIES
Mahoning Matters

Josh Turner bringing country sound to Packard Music Hall

WARREN — Country music artist Josh Turner will perform at Packard Music Hall at 8 p.m. April 21, 2022. Tickets, ranging in price from $37.75 to $77.75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall Box Office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW. Presale tickets will be available here from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use password PACKARD.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
soundslikenashville.com

Walker Hayes and Kesha Give ‘Fancy Like’ a Cheap-Thrills Makeover

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” is already likely going down as the song of 2021, but he’s still adding some fancy new bells and whistles to the dressed-down anthem. A new collab remix of the track features Tennessee-born pop star and general badass, Kesha, adding her patented mix of grit and glamor to the irresistible hit.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

The Top 10+ Craig Morgan Songs

After serving in the US Army for nine years, Craig Morgan kicked off his highly successful career as a country music artist in 2000. Over the past 20 years, Morgan has released seven studio albums and many hit singles. His music ranges from heartwarming, to funny, to lively and lighthearted, and he has a knack for telling stories within his songs. With so many essential tunes, it’s hard to choose just a few to highlight from the veteran musician, but here are the Top 10+ Craig Morgan songs of all time.
MUSIC
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES: Josh Turner rides the long black train to Bristol’s Paramount on Oct. 15

There’s a long black train that seems to carry Josh Turner’s canyon-deep baritone to victory. A voice for the ages, hear Turner when he returns to Bristol. He’ll make his Paramount debut on Friday, Oct. 15. More than four years after the “Long Black Train” country singer wowed a Viking Hall crowd, his much-ballyhooed return accompanies Turner’s new Christmas album.
BRISTOL, TN
soundslikenashville.com

Garth Brooks, Kane Brown Salute Randy Travis at CMT Artist of the Year

Country great Randy Travis was arguably the man of the evening at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year special on Wednesday night (October 13), receiving the coveted “Artist of a Lifetime” distinction. And in fitting style, he was also given a two-star salute, from Garth Brooks and Kane Brown.
NASHVILLE, TN
B105

Randy Travis Named 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime

Randy Travis is set to become the sixth Artist of a Lifetime during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in October. The Hall of Famer was named as this year's honoree on Thursday (Sept. 30). Previous CMT Artist of a Lifetime recipients are Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Shania...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson is a country queen as she crushes a Faith Hill classic

In case you forgot, Kelly Clarkson is here to remind you she’s a good ol’ country girl. The pop star showed off her country music chops when she covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday. As fans have come to expect,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy