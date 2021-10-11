Josh Turner’s Faith and Country Roots Shine on ‘King Size Manger’

Belmont University alumnus and multi-platinum recording artist Josh Turner released his first Christmas record, King Size Manger, today as his alma mater announces he will host and be the featured guest artist for the 2021 “Christmas at Belmont” performance, which will be filmed for national broadcast. Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), “Christmas at Belmont” will be taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University’s campus. The invitation-only concert performance features nearly 650 student musicians and School of Music faculty and will be broadcast nationally for the 19th consecutive year on PBS. “Christmas at Belmont” is underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO