Josh Turner’s Faith and Country Roots Shine on ‘King Size Manger’
Over the last three years, country star Josh Turner has released two passion projects near and dear to him. In 2018, he issued his long-awaited gospel album I Serve A Savior, followed by 2020’s classic country covers record, Country State Of Mind. Both produced by Kenny Greenberg, Turner has tapped on the GRAMMY-winning producer once again to dream up his highly anticipated Christmas album, King Size Manger.www.soundslikenashville.com
