Let me start out by saying, YES! that photo was taken on the Sun Valley Stage! I did an article a couple of weeks ago about the Sun Valley Ranch and how it was a Texas hotspot for both the hottest up-and-coming Country and the biggest Tejano artists of the 90s. My first article was about when Emilio Navaira sold out Sun Valley and it brought back so many memories. This article started to make its way through social media and through Facebook comments, I found my way to this gem of a video of when George Strait performed at the Sun Valley back in the 80s thanks to a comment by Ann David B. on Facebook.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO