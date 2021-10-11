Luke Bryan Goes Fishing for Fun in Heartwarming ‘Bill Dance’ Video
Luke Bryan salutes the iconic outdoorsman who inspired his love of fishing in the track, “Bill Dance.” And for its official video, Bryan hooks the man himself. In case you’re somehow not familiar, Bill Dance is the famous bass fisherman who’s orange-and-white University of Tennessee hat has been on TV since 1968, with Bill Dance Outdoors airing over 2,000 shows. He helped inspire many-a-country boy to get out and wet a line, and Bryan was no different.www.soundslikenashville.com
