Luke Bryan Goes Fishing for Fun in Heartwarming ‘Bill Dance’ Video

Whether you know him from American Idol or as the mega country music superstar selling nearly thirteen million records; or his wife for her one million followers on Instagram with her “12 Days of Pranksmas” antics – Luke and Caroline Bryan are instantly recognizable. Lucky for them, they chose to make their home in Williamson County. Long known for being a safe haven for celebrities – the ability to come and go seemingly unnoticed (sometimes), and carve out a life of normalcy, is the elusive but often found draw of our community. But the Bryans are far from hiding out, as they have made a life and put down roots in this place they now call home.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO