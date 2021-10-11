CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Goes Fishing for Fun in Heartwarming ‘Bill Dance’ Video

By Chris Parton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan salutes the iconic outdoorsman who inspired his love of fishing in the track, “Bill Dance.” And for its official video, Bryan hooks the man himself. In case you’re somehow not familiar, Bill Dance is the famous bass fisherman who’s orange-and-white University of Tennessee hat has been on TV since 1968, with Bill Dance Outdoors airing over 2,000 shows. He helped inspire many-a-country boy to get out and wet a line, and Bryan was no different.

Popculture

Luke Bryan's Family Just Celebrated a Big Wedding

Country music star Luke Bryan and his family celebrated a huge wedding last month, and fans are still fawning over the pictures. Bryan himself walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle, as seen in photos on Instagram. They show Bryan, Cheshire and their family beaming and grinning, but fans are closer to happy tears.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Luke Bryan’s New Song Pays Tribute To Legendary Fisherman Bill Dance

Dance was born 81 years ago in Lynchburg, Tennessee, which just happens to be the same hometown as Jack Daniels whiskey. In the early 1960s, Dance started competing in competitive bass fishing tournaments and found enough success to pick up sponsorships from the fishing industry. In the late 1960s, one of the fishing lure manufacturers that sponsored him suggested that he start a TV show to promote their products.
LYNCHBURG, TN
Luke Bryan to Make ‘Up’ His Next Country Radio Single

Luke Bryan opens his heart and turns his eyes to the sky for his next radio release, set to make “Up” the sixth single from his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. Written by Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson the track is a quiet and contemplative country ballad, with Bryan taking a long look at the bigger picture of small-town life. He’ll send it to country radio as his next official single on October 11, and although the track isn’t new to fans (it’s been out with the album since last summer), it does mark a noteworthy feat.
MUSIC
yourwilliamson.com

The Place They Call Home: Luke & Caroline Bryan

Whether you know him from American Idol or as the mega country music superstar selling nearly thirteen million records; or his wife for her one million followers on Instagram with her “12 Days of Pranksmas” antics – Luke and Caroline Bryan are instantly recognizable. Lucky for them, they chose to make their home in Williamson County. Long known for being a safe haven for celebrities – the ability to come and go seemingly unnoticed (sometimes), and carve out a life of normalcy, is the elusive but often found draw of our community. But the Bryans are far from hiding out, as they have made a life and put down roots in this place they now call home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
countryfancast.com

Luke Bryan Strip It Down [Music Video and Lyrics]

Country music singer-songwriter Luke Bryan co-wrote "Strip It Down"! Watch the music video and take a look at the lyrics here!. The Luke Bryan Strip It Down song is featured on the star’s fifth studio album, 2015’s Kill the Lights. This song reached #1 on the Billboard singles chart starting October 3, 2015.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

See Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, And Pitbull Get Rowdy In New Music Video

Pitbull is getting in on the action with Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan in their new video for “Where The Country Girls At.”. When creating the song Trace was unsure that Pitbull would collaborate on the project. Adkins recently talked about it on his social media series, Track By Track, “They talked about getting Pitbull on this thing and I said, ‘you can ask him, but he’s probably going to say no, but he didn’t, and I love what he wrote for the song, I like the way it turned out. We had a lot of fun doing it,” said Trace.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Announces 'Up' as His Latest Single

"Up," a bonus track from the deluxe edition of Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here album, has been selected as the American Idol judge's newest single. The Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Bussey and Taylor Phillips co-write lists off different ways the word "up" applies to everyday life, from getting out of bed in the morning to watching a local high school football team light up the scoreboard. There's even a fishing analogy, which is fitting for a song sandwiched on the tracklist in between "Bill Dance" and "Floatin' This Creek."
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan's Super Emotional Instagram Video From Tour

Luke Bryan wrapped up his 2021 Farm Tour. He visited six small-town venues. He left a life-long impression on one young concertgoer. As if we needed more reasons to love Luke Bryan, the 45-year-old American Idol judge country singer swooped in and melted our hearts while on tour for his 2021 Farm Tour.
MUSIC
country1025.com

Luke Bryan Releases ‘Up’ As Sixth Single From Album

Luke Bryan just announced that he is releasing a sixth single from his Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album called “Up.”. Luke says of the song, “‘Up’ is a song that just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love and what’s dear to me. About my home and my faith. Add to that the fact that the songwriters used just a simple word as ‘up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Dylan Scott Went to the “Luke Bryan School of Performing”

Dylan Scott is one of the rising stars in Country Music. He attributes some of his skills to learning from superstar Luke Bryan. Dylan has been out on Luke’s “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” this summer. That tour comes to an end this week. That has given Dylan plenty of opportunity to watch and learn from Luke.
MUSIC
wkml.com

11 Luke Bryan Items That Every Fan Would Love To Have

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
LIFESTYLE
nowdecatur.com

Luke Bryan Goes Six Deep On ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

The sixth single from Luke Bryan's latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, heads to radio next week. The song is called “Up,” and it's featured on the Deluxe Edition of the project which was released in April. Luke said, “‘Up’ is a song that just checks all the...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Watch Randy Travis Make Jon Pardi Cry Tears of Country-Music Joy

CMT is about to honor country great Randy Travis as its latest “Artist of a Lifetime,” presenting Travis the title at tomorrow night’s (October 13) CMT Artist of the Year special. But in the lead-up to the event, he had an honor of his own in store for Jon Pardi.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpde.com

Luke Bryan announced as 2nd headliner for 2022 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Festival has announced the second headliner for the 2022 festival. Luke Bryan will take the stage with Jason Aldean at the festival which takes place June 9-12, 2022. The 'Play it Again' singer was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the Academy...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

