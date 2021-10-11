CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Golden Knights beat Bulldogs in Rain

By Bill Lusk
lootpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN – Wet, rainy, muddy conditions hampered both teams Friday night as Class A No. 10 Mount View scored 12 third quarter points for a 12-8 victory over 10th-ranked Van at Herschel Jarrell Field. Both teams entered the contest ranked 10th in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Class...

