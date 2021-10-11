Prep Football: Golden Knights beat Bulldogs in Rain

Https://clintoncountydailynews.com/inside-the-huddle/. On Friday, October 12th the Clinton Central Bulldogs traveled to Carroll high school to take on the Cougars for the first time since the 2019 season. Last year’s match-up with the Cougars was canceled due to Covid-19. It was a great night for football! The weather was perfect fall football weather, and Carroll is always a tough place to travel to due to their crowd, student section, and overall atmosphere that is challenging and exciting all at the same time. The Bulldogs had put an emphasis on coming out and being ready to play from the very first play, something that has been an area of growth all year long. Unfortunately, this did not play out as hoped. The offense stalled which gave our defense an opportunity to open the game up strong and the defense answered the call! The Bulldog defense, as it has done all season long. Provided the rest of the team an opportunity to stay in the game. Every football game has a story to tell and this one was no different. An unfortunate but unique situation accorded in the first quarter when the Bulldogs were on offense. Leo Deleon made a great decision to hang on to the ball after faking it but the issue was that the fake was so good the referees blew an inadvertent whistle! With Leo still having the ball and being by himself in the end zone the play had been called over and had to be replayed. The Bulldogs were presented with an opportunity to let this moment define the game or move on and control what we can control. Fortunately, the latter was taken. While this could have tied the game up at 7-7 it did not. Instead, the first half closed out with the Cougars up 14-0. The defense would go on to continue to play well through the game. Causing trouble for the Carroll offense and forcing them to make adjustments as the game continued. Coach Kennedy had a great game plan entering the game and the Bulldogs executed it fairly well. Offensively, the Bulldogs just couldn’t seem to get anything going. Execution and detail are both areas of focus moving forward. Carroll would go on the win the matchup with a final score of 28-0. With the Bulldogs season record now standing at 2-5 overall heading into the last stretch of the regular season heading into sectionals. Moving on to Delphi this week, the Bulldogs will continue to focus on being more consistent, staying focused at practice, and paying attention to the small things. Coach Nick Atkins-Harris Go Bulldogs!

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO