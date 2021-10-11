2021 Maryland Million Joe Kelly Unsung Hero Award to Brenda Herzog

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One of the three escaped zebras in Prince George’s County was found dead this week, officials said Thursday. Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed the zebra was found dead in a snare trap sometime this week. They are now assisting Prince George’s Animal Control. Officials want to remind Marylanders that it is illegal to set or maintain a snare trap within 150 yards of a permanent human residence with the following exceptions: Traps can be used on state, federal or private wetlands. Traps can be used on lands that qualify for agricultural assessment, timberlands and lands used for reforestation. Body-gripping traps with a diameter of fewer than six inches can be used when completely submerged in water. It is illegal to use, sell, possess, set, place or maintain a snare trap in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook download the app. (Editor’s Note: In an earlier version of this story, we stated that snare traps are completely illegal in the state. We have since corrected that statement with the correct exceptions. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO