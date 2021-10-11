CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Maryland Million Joe Kelly Unsung Hero Award to Brenda Herzog

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Herzog has been selected to receive the Maryland Million 2021 Joe Kelly Unsung Hero Award. Presented annually by the Board of Directors of the Maryland Million Ltd., this award honors the memory of Joe Kelly and celebrates important characteristics that are valuable but often unrewarded. It recognizes honesty, hard work and humility – qualities which serve to inspire others.

