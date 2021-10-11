Clara Propp Rides Arabesque to the Grand Junior Hunter 3’3” Championship
Clara Propp of New York, New York, and Aquitaine Equine’s Arabesque earned the Grand Junior Hunter 3’3” Championship, sponsored by Aubrey Hill Equestrian. On their way to the overall Grand Junior Hunter 3’3” Championship, Propp and Arabesque received the Junior Hunter 3’3” 14 and Under division championship, sponsored by Hesslink*Williams. Propp was also presented with the Best Junior 3’3” Rider Award, sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Tarumianz.www.theplaidhorse.com
