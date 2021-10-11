18-year-old charged for fatally shooting 20-year-old in N Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old was shot to death this weekend in north Charlotte and a teen is in custody charged with his murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1700 block of Flat River Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Micahiah Dunn, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officers said that on Monday 18-year-old Tracy Williams had been arrested, interviewed, and then charged with Dunn’s murder.

The DA’s Office, CSI, CFD, Medic, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

