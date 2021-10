MONTCLAIR — There was a little bit of satisfaction, a little bit of frustration and a little bit of relief for the Montclair boys soccer team on Saturday. First, the satisfaction was a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded Verona in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals at Fortunato Field in Montclair. “I was happy we won,” said Montclair head coach Toure Weaver, but there was the second point.

