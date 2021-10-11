CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Bank

Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

By Polly
CNY News
CNY News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.

cnynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Going Virtual Again in 2021

A beloved holiday tradition is once again using a virtual method to spread Christmas cheer this year. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program's 23rd year. Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer shared:
SOCIETY
localsyr.com

Donations needed for annual Central New York bike giveaway

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have an old bike sitting around you may not use anymore, why not donate it?. The Central New York Bicycle Giveaway Foundation is already collecting bikes and parts for its annual giveaway in December. Bikes can be dropped off in any condition. Monetary donations...
SYRACUSE, NY
Observer-Dispatch

5G drone testing coming to Central New York

The drone corridor between Rome and Syracuse will host the first-in-the-nation 5G test network for unmanned aircraft that could one day revolutionize commercial and private drone use. The drone corridor is the area in Central New York were drones are federally authorized to fly outside of the line of sight...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Clarke County Democrat

CWEMC having drive-through annual meet again due to Covid

For the second year in a row, Clarke-Washington Electric Membership Corporation will again hold a drive-through Annual Meeting. The drive-through will be over three days, Tuesday, Oct. 19, Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at two locations, the CWEMC home office at 9000 U.S. Highway 43 north of Jackson and the Chatom Community Center, 233 Dixie Youth Drive. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Central New York#Christmas Lights#Local Food#Canadian Pacific#The Holiday Train#Cp#Harvest Manitoba#The World A Short Drive#Cny Millions
daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Fifth Annual Magic of Lights™ Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Beginning Nov. 19, One Vehicle, One Price to Enjoy More Than A Million Lights. View Display From the Comfort and Safety of Your own Vehicle. Portion of the Proceeds to Benefit the AdventHealth Local Hospitals. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2021) – Magic of Lights, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
BoardingArea

Has Train Service to LaGuardia Airport in New York Been Derailed Yet Again?

Other than via taxi cabs and buses which are operated by the city of New York, a viable link between the subway system and Fiorello H. LaGuardia Airport never existed — and that was likely to change, as a decision which was issued on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States pertaining to the environmental review for the proposed construction of an AirTrain allowed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to proceed with its proposal to construct a rail system to provide a reliable transit option for air travelers and employees at the airport…
TRAFFIC
2 On Your Side

Severe weather rolls across parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready Western New York: the first major fall weather system arrived Friday night, and it brought strong to severe storms, heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures through Sunday. A low pressure system developed over Indiana early Friday, got picked up by the jet stream, and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
96.9 WOUR

Teachers in Central New York Fearful of a New TikTok Challenge

TikTok is a social media platform that can be quite entertaining, but people have now used it as a platform to go to extremes and do dastardly deeds. My cousin, who is a local teacher, expressed her concern the other day about the newest stupid challenge making its way through TikTok feeds across the country.
UTICA, NY
San Diego Channel

Americans will spend more this holiday season, but dollars won't go as far

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Americans will increase their spending this holiday season, but their dollars won't go as far as they did pre-pandemic. A new study by commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle says the average consumer will spend $870 on holiday-related purchases this year, up 20 percent from 2020, the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. The amount includes spending on themselves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNY News

Is Oneonta, NY Destined For Early Snow? Farmers’ Almanac Makes Winter Prediction

Not only has this year been marked by the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic with tons of changes surrounding that, but it seems that Ol' Man Winter was in a weird mood and decided to send Oneonta, NY snow at some fairly unusual times. Case in point, let's go back to the spring of 2021. Our last snowfall of the season is usually expected in either March or early in April but last spring, April 30 - May 1, there was a snowstorm that marked the last time it snowed according to certifiedsnowfalltotals.com.
ONEONTA, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley

One of the main drives for the valley's economy is tourism, especially from Canadian and Mexican travelers. The president and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, Scott White, said the land border restrictions being lifted are big for the valley. "Typically in a normal year, we have over 300,000 visitors coming from Canada down into The post U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy