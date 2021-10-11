Animal Adventure Park Near Binghamton Welcomes Newborn Monkey Into The World

If you love taking the road trip out toward Binghamton to Animal Adventure Park, you're going to be seeing a new monkey. This isn't you're average monkey either if there is such thing as an average monkey. This is a Patas Monkey which happens to be one of the fastest of the entire monkey kingdom hailing originally from Africa. Think about this for a second, these little guys, or gals, can run a little faster than 30 miles per hour. While the newborn little one may not be quite that fast just yet, they sure will grow into being a speed demon.