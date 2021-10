It’s been a deadly week in Broome County with the coronavirus pandemic claiming over a half dozen more residents. On Monday, September 27 Broome reported two deaths over the weekend. Two more deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update and September 30, the county said four more residents had died on Wednesday, September 29. That's 8 lives lost to the virus for the week, bringing Broome’s pandemic death toll to 383. One new death was reported this week each in Delaware and Tioga Counties.

