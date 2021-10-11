CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Patrylak, Tyler Pence Show Once Again What Being A Coach Is All About

Teachers and coaches leave such an impact on the lives of their athletes across the U.S. and globe. Sunday at St. Charles, Mo., 26.2-Mile Cowbell Marathon, Edwardsville High School head girls, and boys cross country coach George Patrylak and University of Illinois Springfield head men’s and women’s cross country coach Tyler Pence, didn’t forget their athletes who are now going on to stardom in post-college events.

