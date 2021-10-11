CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Using ServiceDesk Plus? Make instant troubleshooting and seamless ITOM your superpowers [Webinar]

By Sharon Abraham
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning an IT desk is no easy task. This is the first place users turn to when they find any issues with their IT resources, so it’s easy to get flooded with calls. With ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus’ comprehensive help desk and asset management capabilities, you reduced the chaos and streamlined your exceptional customer service. But did you know ServiceDesk Plus can do more than that?

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
prdaily.com

Your network is your superpower

Even in a virtual world, your network is your superpower. In the best of times, as well as during times of pervasive ambiguity like today, your network is one of your most powerful and valuable assets. Networks and referrals can become the most important source for many business opportunities and—as I know well from running my own company—they can help solve many business-related dilemmas, too. Whether you are looking for a job or sourcing hard-to-find talent for your team, tapping your network is the key to success.
freecodecamp.org

How to Use the Traceroute and Ping Commands to Troubleshoot Network Connectivity Issues

Ping and traceroute are common commands you can use to troubleshoot network problems. Ping is a simple command that can test the reachability of a device on the network. Traceroute is a command you use to 'trace' the route that a packet takes when traveling to its destination. It's useful for tracing network problems, discovering where connections fail, and tracking down latency problems.
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

Extensions to make Safari even better [Awesome Apps of the Week]

IOS and iPadOS 15 have been out for a couple weeks now, and as with most new iOS releases, they usher in plenty of new apps to take advantage of the latest features. This week, we’re talking all about iOS and iPadOS Safari extensions. Safari extensions for iOS and iPadOS.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Superpowers#Troubleshooting#Itom#Manageengine Servicedesk#Servicedesk Plus#Mttr#Msp
Searchengine Journal

SaaS Marketers: The Paid Social Approach That Works for You [Webinar]

Are your paid social campaigns generating the results you want?. B2B (and specifically SaaS) brands may not be able to depend on demand alone. You have to help generate that interest efficiently and effectively to drive qualified leads and positive ROI. Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Thursday,...
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Enhance ADManager Plus security using the Product Security Hardening feature

Product Security Hardening is an option that has been added to ADManager Plus in version 7116. With this option, you can configure security-specific settings of ADManager Plus from a central location to strengthen its security. Why is Product Security Hardening important?. Product Security Hardening helps users evaluate the security of...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

VERT Threat Alert: October 2021 Patch Tuesday Analysis

Today’s VERT Alert addresses Microsoft’s October 2021 Security Updates. VERT is actively working on coverage for these vulnerabilities and expects to ship ASPL-968 on Wednesday, October 13th. In-The-Wild & Disclosed CVEs. Up first this month, we have an elevation of privilege in Win32k that has been exploited in-the-wild via MysterySnail....
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The Benefits & Limitations of SSL Certificates

Today, secure browsing is non-negotiable and SSL certificates play a crucial role in ensuring the same. However, SSL has advantages and disadvantages that organizations should be aware of. With this knowledge, it is possible to capitalize on the benefits of SSL certificates while being cognizant of the disadvantages of SSL.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
securityboulevard.com

10 Phishing Stats That’ll Make Your C-Suite Think

According to the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) by Verizon, phishing is the number one cause of enterprise cybersecurity breaches and has been for the last two years, with a staggering 43% of total incidents involving phishing activity. As a part of these attacks, cybercriminals stole login credentials in 85% of cases linked to social engineering. If your company is taking cybersecurity seriously, and spending money in other areas, you have to consider phishing attacks, and raising colleague awareness, as part of the mix.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Why we need an industry-focused approach to cybersecurity

There are lots of basic, cybersecurity hygiene rules. Strong authentication, proper cybersecurity training, and patching software are good guidelines that everyone should follow. When you dig into the nuances of effective security, though, it quickly becomes apparent that one size doesn’t fit all. Cybersecurity threats create business risk, and the...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

GUEST ESSAY: A primer on the degrees of privacy tech companies assign to your digital footprints

In recent years, brands have started butting up against the line between convenience and privacy. Shoppers love the convenience of personalized experiences that their data powers, but then horror stories such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal make people skeptical about how much information companies should be collecting and sharing. Fundamentally...
BUSINESS
Beta News

The security challenges of widespread container use [Q&A]

Containers have provided greater flexibility and enabled developers to think less about their infrastructure. However, securing them presents a challenge. Traditional workload protection technologies designed for static workloads don't work well on minimized, ephemeral container workloads. There's also increased use of open source software that presents additional risks. We spoke...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Understanding CloudTrail and Why it Matters in Cybersecurity

CloudTrail is a valuable data source that provides insights into API calls used to access AWS accounts, but the service poses several high-level Cybersecurity challenges. Because CloudTrail logs every API call, log data can grow to sizes that are impossible for analysts to fully consider. Worse, traditional CloudTrail logs are not monitored by the legacy Cybersecurity platforms in place at many organizations.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

October 2021 Patch Tuesday fixes 81 vulnerabilities, including 4 zero-days

An IT admin’s true nightmare is unpatched vulnerabilities, which is why Patch Tuesdays are crucial. The ante penultimate Patch Tuesday in 2021 comes with fixes for 81 vulnerabilities, including Microsoft Edge for Chromium’s updates, out of which three are classified as Critical and 70 as Important. Four zero-days have also been patched, one of which is being actively exploited. Needless to say, IT admins are going to have their hands full with this month’s patching and update process.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

3 Things Every SOC Team Needs to Know About DevSecOps in a Cloud-Native World

It is one of the hottest buzzwords in the cybersecurity landscape not named zero trust. DevSecOps has grown in prominence as more organizations adopt a cloud-native approach to build and deploy applications faster, improve scalability and reliability, and emphasize continuous improvement. The rising demand for the “Sec” part of the...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

ManagedMethods Receives 2021 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

BOULDER, Colo.—October 12, 2021—ManagedMethods, the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts, today announced it has been named as a 2021 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner by TMC. The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.
EDUCATION
securityboulevard.com

Understanding Software Supply Chain Risks and How to Mitigate Them

As demand for new applications continues to rise, developers are adapting new tools and techniques to accelerate their release cycles and lower costs. As a result, modern software has evolved to include four different elements:. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from AppSec Observer authored by Joe...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

How to gain holistic visibility into a modern application environment [Webinar]

The average cost of downtime is $5,600 to $9,000 per minute according to a report from Ponemon Institute. When business-critical applications fail, the consequences can be disastrous. System downtime and poor application performance can impact a business in a variety of ways, from disgruntled users and a drop in productivity to revenue loss and a tarnished business image. Because of the rising complexity of applications, teams in charge of monitoring applications and infrastructure have shifted their focus away from traditional monitoring tactics in pursuit of a more efficient method.
SOFTWARE
r-bloggers.com

How to Make a Heatmap of Customers in R [Video]

[This article was first published on business-science.io, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. The ggplot2 package is an essential tool in...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Building a software Bill of Materials with Black Duck

In an effort to secure the software supply chain, Black Duck SBOM export capabilities now comply with the NIST standards in Executive Order 14028. A necessary step in securing an application is evaluating the supply chain of each component used to create the application, no matter how many hands were involved in its development. If any links in the supply chain are obscured, it can be difficult to confidently assess the amount of risk that an application is susceptible to. By building a software Bill of Materials (SBOM), a development organization provides the necessary information that enables the consumers of its software to understand the risk associated with a particular application, and react accordingly to security breaches and policy violations.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy