Last year's Turkish Grand Prix was one of Lewis Hamilton's greatest drives. The Mercedes W10 was dominant everywhere else, but at Turkey the car built around preserving tires didn't jive with a track too slippery to build temperature the rubber. Hamilton lacked pace in every session leading to the race. But light rains during the race allowed him to unlock a secret: After the treads wore off his intermediate tires, the slick surface underneath was the only tire in the Pirelli arsenal that clicked with the W10 chassis. He won the race that was supposed to be out of his reach by more than 20 seconds, clinching his record-tying seventh world championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO