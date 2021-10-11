CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's The Friggin' Catalina Wine Mixer!

By Skyler Thompson
 3 days ago

That's right, UK vs Georgia is here. Everyone expected Georgia to be where they are. Who had UK in this position. Well I did actually and I think many UK fans did as well. So what's all the fuss about then? Me being mad at the ESPN predictor and it's 4.2%(now 4.6%) chance of beating Georgia. Look folks I have had a change of heart about it all. We are playing with "house money" right? None of the talking heads and experts had us in this spot. Hell half or more of the league still don't respect us. You hear "well it was more Dan Mullen's mistakes than Kentucky's talent that lost the game for UF". I say keep on disrespecting us. I know it takes time for monumental change to take place. That is what is happening with UK football though.

