Environment

Mix of sun and clouds throughout the week, temps near 80 by Friday

By News 12 Staff
 10 days ago

New Jersey will be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures over the next few days.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the week will remain mostly dry, with a better chance for rain returning by Saturday. Curren says temperatures will warm throughout the week, with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees by around Friday.

Monday’s overnight hours will see a few clouds, with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s.

Tuesday will start off cloudy, with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Tuesday night will see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy, with some sun peeking through later in the day. High temperatures will be in the low-70s. Wednesday night will see a few clouds with lows around 58 degrees.

Thursday will see some sunshine in the morning, followed by an increase of clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 75 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 59 degrees.

