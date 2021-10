If you love wine then you are going to love what is taking place this Saturday. It's a good old fashion Grape Stomp plus a Harvest Party with live music. Before there were grape presses to help make wine there was grape stomping. A big barrel filled with loads of grapes where the townswomen and men would stomp the juice out of the grapes with their bare feet. While the price is now just for the fun of it, believe it or not, it was a very sanitary method in the wine-making process.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO