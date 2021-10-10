AdobeMAX Creativity Conference 2021

On the Ithaca College campus, I’ve witnessed the countless ways we carry curious concepts to fascinatingly creative conclusions. From art installations to drum circles, videography to construction, our community is full of people who create something out of nothing. I only have one qualm to this notion — these opportunities are only hitting a small portion of students on our campus. The value placed on creativity is relegated only to the product it brings about, steering creativity to those who intend to use it for a profit motive, rather than personal fulfillment. For example, students in the Roy H. Park School of Communication are the ones that create, but the students in the School of Business are the ones that do not. Of course, there are exceptions, and I hope the students who are traditionally expected to scoff at the arts but instead choose to participate, encourage their peers to do the same.

