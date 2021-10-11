CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Jedi Knight and Racer & Commando bundles coming to Switch

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspyr has announced that it is bringing two separate physical Star Wars game bundles to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in collaboration with publisher THQ Nordic. Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection will contain Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, while Star Wars: Racer and Commando Combo contains Episode I: Racer and Republic Commando, and they both release on October 26 for PS4 and November 16 for Switch in the United States and Europe. Preorders have begun for the Star Wars bundles, and they retail for $29.99 / €29.99 / £25.99.

