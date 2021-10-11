Star Wars: Jedi Knight and Racer & Commando bundles coming to Switch

When Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Marvel Super Heroes was first released back in 2013, it was lauded as a polished Lego title and exceptional use of the Marvel license. Now on Nintendo Switch in 2021, I’m pleased to report that, for the most part, that still holds true today. Its story seamlessly combines influences from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the wider Marvel comics to create a comedic narrative that spans an impressive gamut of characters and lore from the franchise. An open-world rendition of New York City serves as a fun sandbox to toy around in with almost any Marvel character you can think of, and there’s a clear reverence for the source material in nearly every facet of the game. In review, only a few technical hiccups hold back Lego Marvel Super Heroes from aging like fine wine on its Nintendo Switch debut.

