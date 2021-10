Blo Blow Dry Bar plans to open a location in the Kingwood Docks shopping center, located at 4625 Kingwood Drive in Kingwood, in early 2022, according to Marisa Beaumont, senior account executive for Fishman Public Relations. The salon will be part of a seven-location expansion to the Greater Houston area, and the company has locations across the country. The salon does not offer haircuts or dye services, but instead focuses on makeup services, and washing and styling hair with blowouts. 847-945-1300. https://blomedry.com/

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO