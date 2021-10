Smith caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 36-28 loss to the Cowboys. Smith was promoted to Carolina's active roster to help replace Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) alongside Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman. Hubbard led the backfield with 15 touches for 71 scrimmage yards, but Smith was used more than Freeman, playing 26 snaps to the veteran's 12. That involvement didn't garner Smith a carry, but he was featured as a pass-catcher in the second half as Carolina tried to mount a comeback, with only top wideout DJ Moore hauling in more receptions. Although it's unclear if McCaffrey will remain sidelined in Week 5 versus the Eagles, Smith's usage Sunday boosts his value behind Hubbard should the Panthers again be without their superstar tailback.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO