18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Oct. 11—ALBANY — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against 18 individuals as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southwest Georgia. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.www.mdjonline.com
