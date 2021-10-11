18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms charges

(KNSI) — A 30-year-old Stearns County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release for drug and firearms charges. According to court documents, on November 22nd of 2019, Samuel Charles Skelton II sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $4,500. Investigators conducting surveillance on Skelton arrested him after he left St. Cloud and was heading toward the Twin Cities. A search of his BMW revealed more than three pounds of meth, digital scales, phones, cocaine, over $1,600 cash, gabapentin, cyclobenzaprine, and oxycodone.

