Soccer on TV: The USMNT seeks a bounceback win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying
Tuesday, 6 a.m. (Paramount+) Japan has been alarmingly underwhelming in the final round of Asia’s World Cup qualifying tournament, losing at Saudia Arabia and at home to Oman. That has left the Samurai Blue, which feature Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, in third place in one of two six-team groups. Japan is six points out of the top two spots and their automatic qualifying berths.www.inquirer.com
Comments / 0