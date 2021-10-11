Soccer on TV: The USMNT seeks a bounceback win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTuesday, 6 a.m. (Paramount+) Japan has been alarmingly underwhelming in the final round of Asia’s World Cup qualifying tournament, losing at Saudia Arabia and at home to Oman. That has left the Samurai Blue, which feature Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, in third place in one of two six-team groups. Japan is six points out of the top two spots and their automatic qualifying berths.

www.inquirer.com

Crew’s Luis Diaz called up to Costa Rica squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Columbus Crew will have at least three players suiting up for October’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Joining Gyasi Zardes (USA) and Lucas Zelarayan (Armenia) on the call-up sheet from Columbus is winger Luis Diaz. Diaz will join the Costa Rica squad for its next three CONCACAF World Cup qualifying games.
Canada hosting Costa Rica, Mexico for November World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

Canada Soccer will welcome Costa Rica and Mexico to Edmonton in November for World Cup qualifying games, hoping chilly weather and artificial turf at Commonwealth Stadium will make the CONCACAF visitors uncomfortable. The 51st-ranked Canadian men host No. 44 Costa Rica on Nov. 12 and No. 9 Mexico on Nov....
Five Stripes Tonight Special | USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roundtable: Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica Preview With Jason Davis and Tom Bogert

The Octagonal continues on Thursday evening as the United States men’s national team resumes Concacaf World Cup qualifying. First, they square off against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 7 before facing Panama in Panama City on October 10. Then, it’s back to home soil to take on Costa Rica on October 13. Atlanta United fans will obviously be keeping an eye on Miles Robinson and George Bello to see how they fare during this set of matches.
USMNT vs. Jamaica: Concacaf World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch USA soccer online

The United States men's national team continues their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday when they welcome Jamaica to the Lone Star State as part of Matchday 4. With the Americans' qualifying campaign in a shaky position after back-to-back draws to start, Gregg Berhalter's team came through with a much-needed 4-1 win at Honduras last time out to get things back on track. With three games over the next week and a half, getting six points or more would put the U.S. in fantastic spot moving forward in qualifying.
NWSL players look to reclaim sport after scandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League players have returned to the field in hopes of reclaiming their sport after nearly a week of dealing with claims of sexual harassment and mistreatment by a prominent coach. The league called off games in the wake of allegations leveled at North Carolina coach Paul Riley. The league has since resumed the season, but players made a powerful statement at each of the first games by stopping play in the sixth minute and gathering together with coaches in a circle at midfield.
2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA vs Costa Rica Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

USA vs Costa Rica: The two teams from CONCACAF, USA and Costa Rica will go head to head against each other in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers as they battle out for their respective spot in the final round of the Qualifiers. Let’s check the team preview, match timings and broadcast info for the match.
News roundup: Union win, USMNT vs Costa Rica, Germany qualifies for Qatar

Behind the scenes look at the win. Brian White can’t stop scoring goals. What to takeaway from the USMNTs defeat in Panama. Germany has qualified for the World Cup after a win over North Macedonia. Author: Sean Griswold Sean is a recent graduate of West Virginia University, who is starting...
CBS Sports

Why the USMNT cannot afford to drop points against Costa Rica as Concacaf World Cup qualifying heats up

Through the first five games of Concacaf World Cup qualifying cycle, the United States men's national team have just two wins. It's the same number of wins picked up in the previous cycle as a whole when they shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. And while the revamped format includes more teams (eight teams as opposed to six) and more games (14 now as opposed to 10 in the previous cycle), it means there are also more opportunities to slip up than ever before.
MLS
inthrill.com

USMNT Defeats Costa Rica 2-1 Inching One Step Closer To The World Cup

USA Soccer is getting close to securing their spot in 2022 Qatar World Cup. USMNT hosted Costa Rica at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. They fell behind early 1-0 in the first minute of the game thanks to a goal by Keysher Fuller for Costa Rica. But USMNT prevailed with...
MLS
The Independent

Man City ‘to begin talks’ with Erling Haaland in January

What the papers sayTalks between Manchester City and Erling Haaland‘s management are reportedly due to begin in January. The Times says the 21-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola will meet with City representatives to discuss bringing the striker to the Etihad in the summer. The Norway international is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2024 but his deal is understood to have a £64million release clause that can be triggered from 2022.Staying at the Etihad, where The Sun reports Raheem Sterling wants to be given assurances about his future before talks continue with City. The England forward has started just four of 11...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Redlands Daily Facts

Which U.S. team will show up in World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. soccer team has a Jekyll and Hyde personality that makes it difficult to determine which will show for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. During Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Panama, the Americans were as stagnant as ships backed up outside the canal. “It’s...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Preview: United States hosts Costa Rica after weekend defeat in World Cup Qualifying

The United States Men’s National Team always seem to face various stumbling blocks during World Cup Qualifying. During the campaign to qualify for South Africa 2010, Costa Rica pounded the U.S. in San José. Then, Mexico beat the Americans in the Estadio Azteca. Finally, Bob Bradley’s squad dropped points again against Costa Rica, this time at home. Yet, the United States topped the Hex.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Costa Rica odds, picks, best bets: Concocaf World Cup qualifier predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 13

The United States Men's National Team will try to regain momentum on Wednesday when it faces Costa Rica in a 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in Columbus, Ohio. Team USA (2-2-1) looked sloppy and uninspired in a 1-0 loss to Panama on Sunday. It was its first loss of the qualifying round, but the USMNT needs to garner some points in this one. The Americans sit second, even with Panama on eight points and one ahead of Canada. There are 14 games in this final round, with the top three qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the fourth-place team headed to an inter-confederation playoff. Costa Rica (1-3-1) brings in a veteran squad and secured its first World Cup qualifying victory on Sunday, a 2-1 win against El Salvador.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.Football’s world...
UEFA
NBC Sports

USMNT player ratings from Dest-led comeback win over Costa Rica

The United States men’s national team overcame a horrible start to their World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio, to score an almost-necessary 2-1 win on Wednesday. The Yanks were coming off a brutal performance in a 1-0 away loss to Panama and went down in the first...
MLS

