A Michigan woman is still missing after authorities searched her home and rural property this week for a second time, nearly six months after she disappeared. Dee Ann Warner, 52, vanished earlier this year and was last seen at her home in Tecumseh, 60 miles west of Detroit, between the evening of April 24 and early April 25, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County. She hasn't had contact with her family via her phone or Facebook since.

