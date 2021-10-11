William Marvel: Fables of the Fourth Estate

Had this country’s major manuscript repositories not spent most of 2020 and more than half of 2021 closed, I might now be writing a book about Civil War reporters with the working title “Spinning Lincoln’s War.” In the 1860s, nearly every newspaper in this country presented the news with a blunt political perspective, promoting or discrediting policies and people as factional needs dictated. I’m interested in how overt the practice was, especially in the North, and how willingly rank-and-file reporters participated in it. Satisfying that curiosity requires finding a lot more contemporary letters and diaries on the subject than I’ve already picked up.