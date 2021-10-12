CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Emile Smith Rowe saves England Under-21s’ blushes in win over Andorra

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8dD4_0cO1z2gj00
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe scored England Under-21s’ winner in Andorra (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Emile Smith Rowe saved 10-man England Under-21s’ blushes as the Young Lions laboured to victory in Andorra

The Arsenal midfielder scored his first Under-21s goal to help Lee Carsley’s side to a 1-0 win.

Rhian Brewster was harshly sent off in the second half and the visitors looked like they would suffer again following Thursday’s 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

But they ground out victory in their Euro 2023 qualifier to move two points behind Albania and the Czech Republic in Group G.

The Czech Republic host Kosovo on Tuesday and would restore their five-point lead over the Young Lions with victory.

England drew 3-3 in Andorra last year and it looked for long spells like Carsley’s men would be left frustrated again.

They remained patient but lacked tempo and conviction in the final third to stretch their hosts.

Andorra, who had lost all previous four group games without scoring, grew in confidence and defended resolutely to stifle the Young Lions.

Goalkeeper Rodriguez Gimenez was never seriously tested in the first half and, while Conor Gallagher wanted a penalty after he went down under Eric Vales’ challenge, England toiled against the minnows.

James Garner’s strike was saved and Gallagher shot over five minutes before the break but, soon after the restart, the visitors should have gone ahead.

Garner found space and his excellent delivery should have been turned in by Brewster, only for the Sheffield United forward to guide it wide from five yards.

It summed up the striker’s lack of confidence, with Brewster yet to score a league goal for the Blades since his big-money move from Liverpool last year.

The 21-year-old’s night then got worse when he was sent off after collecting an innocuous second yellow card in the 56th minute.

There was little in the challenge, Brewster holding his ground as he shielded the ball from Vales, but the Andorra captain went down and referee Igor Stojchevski produced another yellow.

The striker, who was about to be substituted, was furious and Carsley was forced into a tactical reshuffle as Curtis Jones replaced Garner.

But it was the Liverpool midfielder who crafted England’s winner in the 67th minute.

Jones, who missed the draw in Slovenia with a groin problem, raced away from an Andorra corner with Smith Rowe for company.

He played a perfect pass for Smith Rowe and the Arsenal star rolled into the corner to spark relief on the bench.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Andorra U21 0-1 England U21: Emile Smith Rowe spares blushes of 10-man Young Lions by calmly finishing swift counter attack after Rhian Brewster sent off in Euro 2023 qualifier

The irony was that England finally won this game on the first time Andorra ventured into their box. Dominant yet toiling against the minnows - and down to 10 men after Rhian Brewster’s harsh red card - this was looking like a potentially harmful night in the context of their Euro 2023 qualification campaign.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

No pressure! Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker claims Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe CAN carry club back into the Champions League for the first time in five years

Per Mertesacker believes Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe can carry Arsenal back into the Champions League following a five-year absence from the competition. Mertesacker, a former defender for the Gunners and now their academy director, insists the duo can inspire the club's future generations for many years to come after they rose through the ranks to become regulars in the first team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Emile Smith Rowe is the key to unlocking Arsenal’s attack

Arsenal’s attack under Mikel Arteta is highly structured, perhaps to a point of fault. Attacking sequences have a proscribed element of them, producing fantastically worked goals when it is successful, but often coming apart without a good effort on goal. Last season, Arsenal were midtable in terms of expected goals; this season, Arsenal are 5th bottom in the Premier League. While that is explainable in terms of Arsenal’s difficult, covid-affected start to the league, Arteta’s Arsenal are not a high output attacking team, especially as there is a sense that not all of Arsenal’s attack fit the demands of Arteta’s structured attack. Indeed, Arsenal often look significantly more dangerous when counter attacking at speed, when the game becomes unstructured, as they did after going 1-0 up at home against Tottenham, and in victories against Burnley and Norwich, having taken the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Lee Carsley
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Rhian Brewster
The Independent

Kieran Trippier ‘speechless’ to captain England against Andorra

Kieran Trippier cannot wait to lead England out in front of fans for the first time, with the right-back grateful to Gareth Southgate for his continued support as he prepares to skipper the side against Andorra.The 31-year-old has established himself as a key component of the Three Lions set-up since making his debut in a friendly against France in 2017.Trippier shone in the run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and will win his 35th cap in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra, where Southgate confirmed the Atletico Madrid right-back will wear the captain’s armband.The full-back skippered the national team...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: England visits Andorra; Denmark on winning run

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Serbia visits Luxembourg looking to put pressure on group leader Portugal. A win by the Serbs would lift them into the group lead, with one more game played than the Portuguese. Luxembourg is a surprising third after two wins in four games. Ireland makes the long trip to face last-place Azerbaijan looking for its first victory. Portugal will try to keep finely tuned with a friendly against Qatar at Algarve Stadium. Coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo will play.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andorra#Kosovo#Uk#England Under 21s#Arsenal#Under 21s#Group G#The Sheffield United#Blades#Vales
The Independent

England’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra to be officiated by female referee

An England match will be refereed by a woman for the first time when Kateryna Monzul takes charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra.Monzul will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with Uefa’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR, with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Monzul has refereed men’s matches before, becoming the first woman to take charge of a senior men’s international game for the Nations League clash between San Marino and...
UEFA
The Independent

Tammy Abraham, Jack Grealish and talking points from England’s win over Andorra

England continued their near-perfect push to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as they eased to victory in Andorra.A 5-0 win means Gareth Southgate’s side maintain their four-point lead at the top of Group I with three qualifiers remaining.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the major talking points from the comfortable victory in the heart of the Pyrenees.No Kane, Tammy’s gain💪 @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/QfHBgiAYpi— England (@England) October 9, 2021With captain Harry Kane rested, Southgate opted to hand Tammy Abraham a first cap in nearly a year following his fine start to the season at Roma. While Leeds forward...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lee Carsley urges England Under-21s to learn lesson after surrendering lead

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has urged his Young Lions to learn their lesson after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw in Slovenia Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic netted in the second half to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw in Celje on Thursday.Goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer saw the Young Lions race into 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes of their Euro 2023 qualifier.But they failed to hold on during a disappointing second half at the Arena Petrol.Carsley said: “I’ve made it clear we need to learn. To be 2-0 up away from home against a...
SPORTS
Telegraph

It will be tough for England to win Ashes series Down Under – Aussies can be cruel

It is time for the England players to refocus from the "will I, won’t I" talk and shilly-shallying over the Ashes tour to now concentrate on beating Australia. It is bloody tough to win in Australia and it takes desire, commitment and 100 per cent focus. I understand why the players have negotiated long and hard over their quarantine and bubble conditions. I support them fully because they have been in bubbles for two summers, and it is like living in a luxury jail. It will be a comfort to have families and kids with them.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
IBTimes

McTominay Gives Scotland Dramatic Win, England Thrash Andorra

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while England thrashed Andorra 5-0 to stay on track to reach next year's global showpiece. The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in...
SPORTS
The Independent

England Under-21s throw away two-goal lead to draw in Slovenia

England Under-21s collapsed in Slovenia as the hosts hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic struck in the second half, with the Young Lions forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Euro 2023 qualifier.Early goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer put Lee Carsley’s side in complete control before they fell apart after the break on Thursday.It was a repeat of their 2019 friendly in Maribor where, with Carsley a coach under Aidy Boothroyd, the Young Lions lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.They now go to Andorra on Monday hoping to...
SPORTS
ESPN

Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish net first England goals in Andorra win

Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish got their first goals for England as Gareth Southgate's side cruised to a 5-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday. Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Grealish were all on target as England kept a...
UEFA
The Independent

Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from England Under-21s

Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England Under-21s The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.They sit third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, in the race to reach Euro 2023.England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw in Andorra a year ago and Carsley knows his young squad are not the finishing article.He said: “I’m often guilty of this, my expectation of this squad is I want them to be perfect every game. With the...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

England U21 coach Carsley happy calling on Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

England U21 coach Lee Carsley is happy calling on Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. The 21-year-old is fit and firing for Arsenal, and with senior manager Gareth Southgate praising him last week, Carsley wants to see Smith Rowe make his mark for the U21s as they face Slovenia and Andorra during the break. 
SPORTS
theathletic.com

Sam Johnstone in line to start for England against Andorra

Sam Johnstone is in line to win his third senior England cap in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra, The Athletic understands. The West Bromwich Albion No 1 is expected to get the nod to start ahead of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, with Jordan Pickford set to be rested for the first of two qualifiers this week.
SOCCER
Reuters

Grealish opens England account in 5-0 win over Andorra

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jack Grealish came off the bench to score his first goal for England and complete a 5-0 rout of Andorra on Saturday which edged his side a step closer to sealing their place in next year's World Cup finals. Manchester City's Grealish, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andorra 0-5 England: Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham seize their chance

England's victory was the sort that should be achieved against an Andorra side nestling between New Caledonia and the Dominican Republic in the world rankings. It was as routine and comfortable as it gets in international football, but there was still plenty riding on this for some England players. In...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy