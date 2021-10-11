The curriculum is designed to allow the students to earn the Master’s Degree in Leadership and to provide students with the knowledge they need to lead people, teams, or organizations in any context. The program emphasizes the training, development, and management of teams, as well as the communication and decision-making skills required to inspire others and effect real change at any level. The program prepares students with theoretical foundations in the study of leadership and uses case studies to examine contemporary topics and issues that affect successful leaders in the real world.