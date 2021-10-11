CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe curriculum is designed to allow the students to earn the Master’s Degree in Leadership and to provide students with the knowledge they need to lead people, teams, or organizations in any context. The program emphasizes the training, development, and management of teams, as well as the communication and decision-making skills required to inspire others and effect real change at any level. The program prepares students with theoretical foundations in the study of leadership and uses case studies to examine contemporary topics and issues that affect successful leaders in the real world.

weareteachers.com

Build Student Leadership Skills with Lead4Change’s Leadership Program

This year the Lead4Change Student Leadership Program celebrates its 10th year. Since 2012, more than 15,000 educators and nearly 2 million students have road-tested the program, and $2.45 million in grants to charities and schools has been awarded. Learn more about the fastest-growing student leadership program in the U.S. A...
EDUCATION
devry.edu

Bachelor's Degree vs. Master's Degree: What's the Difference?

A bachelor's degree and master's degree differ in a few key ways. Assuming full-time enrollment, a bachelor's degree is typically a four-year degree program that is earned at the undergraduate level, while a master's degree is a graduate-level degree that usually takes two years to earn, on average. In many cases, you need to have a bachelor's degree in order to enroll in a master's degree program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia University

Sandra Ryeom Appointed Associate Dean for Postdoctoral Affairs and New Master's Degree Programs at VP&S

Sandra Ryeom, PhD, has been appointed associate dean for postdoctoral affairs and new master's degree programs at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S), effective Oct. 1. The appointment was announced by Anil K. Rustgi, MD, Interim Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine at Columbia. Ryeom will also work with Columbia University’s Office of Postdoctoral Affairs and its executive director, Ericka Peterson, PhD.
CANCER
Kansas State Collegian

Cadets on campus gain degrees, training, leadership skills through ROTC

The Kansas State Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps was first formed on campus in 1863. The K-State ROTC program is one of the oldest in the nation and has achieved many goals over the years while training incoming Army officers. “Essentially what we do in ROTC is we try and...
KANSAS STATE
wgu.edu

Post-Master's Certificates in Nursing

Add the Specialty Skills That Take Your MSN Further. As an MSN-educated nurse, your work in health care changes lives every day. Now, you have more opportunity to advance your health care career and impact patient care with a post-master’s certificate in nursing. You already have critical skills and knowledge that have brought you to an impactful career—now you can add additional specialty skills that will allow you to go further.
bizjournals

To degree or not to degree?

These days, a four-year university degree isn’t necessary to get a well-paying job. Check out the highest-paying jobs regardless of degree levels. With colleges increasing tuition and costs, student loan debt surging and students not always gaining needed work experience, many companies are no longer looking for just degree-holding candidates. Work experience — and the soft skills that go with it — are just as, if not more, important when searching for employment.
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago City Wire

Chamberlain University’s Master of Public Health Degree Program Receives Accreditation from Council on Education for Public Health

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Oct. 8. Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program has achieved accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), which is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools and programs of public health.
COLLEGES
evergladesuniversity.edu

Bachelor of Science Degree With a Major in Healthcare Administration

The curriculum is designed to allow students to acquire a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Major in Healthcare Administration, as well as to prepare them for entry-level positions in the Healthcare Administration field. This degree focuses on the issues, skills and topics needed to succeed in the dynamic healthcare administration industry.
BOCA RATON, FL
ung.edu

Master's accounting student earns scholarship, internship

Alhasan Idrees, a University of North Georgia (UNG) Master of Accountancy student, is one of 10 national winners of the George Willie Ethnically Diverse Student Scholarship & Internship. The Private Companies Practice Section of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) gives the awards. Idrees will take part in...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Morning Journal

Beaver’s Williams awarded for school business leadership

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) is pleased to announce that Beaver Local Schools CFO/Treasurer, Stacy Williams was recently awarded a 2021 ASBO Emerging Leaders Award. The award honors exceptional, rising school business professionals along with a paid scholarship to attend the ASBO International’s Annual Conference & Expo...
EDUCATION
The 74

New KIPP Scholarship Will Help College Grads At Risk of Being ‘Underemployed’

The KIPP charter school network’s announcement of another scholarship program designed to launch their alumni into successful careers — and avoid the underemployment problems of years past — represents the latest mile marker along a steep learning curve. The nation’s largest group of K-12 charter schools said last week that the Ruth and Norman Rales […]
ADVOCACY
The 74

An Identity-Affirming Education Is an Effective Education

Last month, students headed back to schools in person, some for the first time in 18 months. My own son, a curious, creative and kind 6-year-old, walked into his school for the first time ever. After a year of virtual kindergarten, he was excited to meet his teachers and classmates and explore his school, but […]
EDUCATION
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Business Leadership Changed: The New Skills You Must Master

Companies transformed in months what should have taken them years. In order to survive the last 19 months of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that we have experienced, organizations had to make crucial adjustments in their internal structure, their operations, systems, communication, strategies and in their team but, above all, radically transform your leadership.
ECONOMY

