Boca Raton, FL

Master’s Degree in Hospitality Management

evergladesuniversity.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Master’s Degree in Hospitality Management is designed to provide the skills and knowledge needed by successful professionals in the hospitality industry for high-level operations and management. The program combines foundational managerial and business background in accounting, decision-making, human resources, project management, and business strategy with courses in hospitality theory, management, and sustainable operations.

