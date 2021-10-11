Master’s Degree in Hospitality Management
The Master’s Degree in Hospitality Management is designed to provide the skills and knowledge needed by successful professionals in the hospitality industry for high-level operations and management. The program combines foundational managerial and business background in accounting, decision-making, human resources, project management, and business strategy with courses in hospitality theory, management, and sustainable operations.www.evergladesuniversity.edu
Comments / 0