The Master’s Degree in Sustainability represents an approach to sustainability concepts built around the “Triple Bottom Line,” which comprises the three pillars of sustainability: economy, society, and the environment. Courses in this program include a multi-disciplinary approach to each of these aspects of sustainability. This program asks students to examine the impacts on business and society caused by the changing environment, and to imagine improvements to existing systems in fields including business and management, economic development, public policy and public health, and environmental justice. Graduates in the growing field of Sustainability can find jobs in fields such as clean energy, community organizing, technology, education, management, planning, and business.